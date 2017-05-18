Appeal Court strikes down part of Alberta's impaired driving legislation

EDMONTON — Alberta's highest court has struck down part of the the province's impaired driving legislation.

The law allows authorities to take away the licence of a suspected drunk driver until the case is resolved in court.

The Court of Appeal says taking away the licences of drivers who haven't been found guilty violates their charter rights.

Lawyer Nate Whitling had argued that a driver awaiting trial has to do without a licence for well past three or six months because of a backlog in the courts.

He said that means some plead guilty just to get things over with.

The ruling puts everything on hold for a year, so nothing will change for now.

It's expected the province will either appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada or rewrite the law.