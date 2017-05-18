Edmonton police release surveillance footage of SUV that drove by April murder scene

Edmonton homicide detectives would like to speak with anyone travelling in a Chevy HHR vehicle near a murder scene in late April.

Police released images Thursday that were taken from a surveillance camera near the Pleasantview residence where Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22, was stabbed to death on April 30.

The images show a dark-coloured SUV that police say travelled to and from a home near the residence at 10682 61 St. where the homicide occurred.



Officers would also like to speak to anyone else who visited the Skrepnek-Rey's basement suite the day he was killed.

Anyone with information is aksed to contact police.

Police responded to the residence on the afternoon of April 30 after getting a weapons complaint. They found a deceased man outside the back of the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound.

