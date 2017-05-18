News / Edmonton

Edmonton police release surveillance footage of SUV that drove by April murder scene

The passengers of the vehicle are asked to contact investigators.

This Chevrolet HHR was captured on surveillance camera near the murder scene at 10682 61 St.

Supplied/Edmonton police

This Chevrolet HHR was captured on surveillance camera near the murder scene at 10682 61 St.

Edmonton homicide detectives would like to speak with anyone travelling in a Chevy HHR vehicle near a murder scene in late April.

Police released images Thursday that were taken from a surveillance camera near the Pleasantview residence where Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22, was stabbed to death on April 30.  

The images show a dark-coloured SUV that police say travelled to and from a home near the residence at 10682 61 St. where the homicide occurred.

Officers would also like to speak to anyone else who visited the Skrepnek-Rey's basement suite the day he was killed.

Anyone with information is aksed to contact police.

Police responded to the residence on the afternoon of April 30 after getting a weapons complaint. They found a deceased man outside the back of the residence with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Detectives arrested 32-year old Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag, who was injured, at the hospital a couple of hours later. He has been charged with second degree murder. 
                                                                               

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views