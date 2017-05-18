Wildrose, PCs agree to merge: Sources
Wildrose and PC party leaders to speak later today
Sources have told The Canadian Press that Alberta’s two conservative parties have struck a tentative deal to merge.
Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney are to speak to the deal later today.
Any agreement between the two parties will need 75 per cent approval from Wildrose members, and 50 per cent plus one from the PC camp for the change to go ahead.
If an agreement is passed, a joint party convention would be required as well as a leadership race.
More to come.
