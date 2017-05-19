Alberta social workers to help families of missing, murdered indigenous females

EDMONTON — Alberta has established a team of four social workers to help families of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

The three women and one man are to assist relatives in finding information about their loved ones from police, courts, the government and fatality inquiries.

Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan says the team can also help connect families with elders and counsellors.

Such units are funded by the federal government as part of the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women that is to begin in Yukon later this month.

The Alberta social workers are indigenous and their job will include travel throughout the province, including to remote communities.