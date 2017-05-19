Edmonton police searching for man who allegedly pepper sprayed peace officers

Edmonton police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed two University of Alberta peace officers earlier this week.

Police said in a news release Friday the peace officers were sprayed while arresting two people who had outstanding provincial warrants, after officers were called at 11:45 p.m. Monday to the area of 85 Avenue and 112 Street.

One woman was arrested during the altercation, while the man, who allegedly pepper sprayed the peace officers, fled the area on a bicycle.

Police have identified the man as 30-year-old Robert Brooks, and are asking the public to help officers locate him. He is described as white, approximately 5'11'' tall and weighing 185 lbs. Police said he was wearing jeans, a black zip-up hoodie and a baseball cap at the time of the altercation.