“It would benefit us” AGLC mulls extended-hours pilot for live music venues

Rob Pasma is usually the party-pooper at the Needle Vinyl Tavern. He tells bands to wrap up their last song when they play past the 2 a.m. closing time.

“Because of liquor laws, I have to get everyone out of there,” said Pasma, the operations manager at the live music venue.

But the 2 a.m. closing-time rules set out by the Alberta Liquor Gaming Commission (AGLC), the agency that regulates alcohol in the province, could potentially change for some bars in Edmonton.

A report heading to city council Tuesday indicates the liquor agency potentially supports pilot projects that would see extended closing hours for some live music venues in Edmonton.

But the city would also have to be on board with the changes, said AGLC spokesperson Lorne Kletke, noting the pilot would have to be of small scale.

“Broader stakeholder consultation, such as with licensed venues, has not taken place,” he said in an email.

Though there are few details on a potential pilot, Pasma said he’d love to see more hours.

“It would benefit us,” he said. “It would allow us to showcase more bands. We would be able to shift from family-friendly events to adult only without anyone losing time of their music share.”

But the city would have to talk with numerous groups — like police, artists, residents, community leagues and businesses — before giving a thumbs up to potentially extending hours, according to the city report.

The document also highlighted possible concerns with extending hours. They include more noise in communities, increased costs for police, and challenges around determining which venues should be included in a pilot.

Coun. Ben Henderson, who initially asked the city to respond to the potential pilot, said he has mixed feelings on the extension of hours.

“Encouraging live music in the city is important, and I think we need to look at creative ways to do that,” he said. “But how effective this would be and what the consequences would be are questions that need to be asked. There may not be that much benefit.”

Pasma said he hopes conversations over the potential pilot gain steam; he feels it’s an issue that’s been put on the back burner.