Art collective serves up art at McLuhan House

The mural is the message on the garage of famed cultural theorist Marshall McLuhan’s childhood home.

A five-woman Edmonton arts collective dubbed Tennis Club is painting a mural on the former property of the intellectual who coined the phrase “the medium is the message" – but not to honour Marshall himself.

Instead the mural celebrates his mother, actress Elsie McLuhan.

“A lot of the history around Marshall McLuhan is so focused on him and his father and his brother and that neither his sisters nor his mother were really given placement,” said Tennis Club member Megan Gnanasihamany, adding Elsie was a “fascinating” woman.

“It was really her home. And we’re definitely passionate about returning stories within Alberta to focus on women’s history and the way in which women have been important and often don’t get the same placement within the stories that we tell.”

The mural will cap off Tennis Club’s tenure as the first artist-in-residence group at McLuhan House, which opened to the public last year in Highlands after it was purchased and restored by Arts Habitat Edmonton.

All five members of Tennis Club have different specializations, including printmaking, painting, sculpture, video and fabric art, and they appear for public performances wearing tennis attire and masquerading as a successful sports team.

Gnanasihamany said the name speaks to the privilege and prestige of tennis, as a cheeky way of acknowledging their own privilege as university-educated artists in Edmonton.

“We figured the best way to get famous in Alberta is to be a sports team, so we might as well pretend to be one,” she said.

Among other projects the group worked on through its year-long residency, Tennis Club built a float and toured parades in small-town Alberta handing out pins, cards and zines.

They’ve fooled many a sports fan along the way, but any initial confusion tends to end on a positive note.

“People continue to believe we’re a famous tennis team. We just had an art sidewalk sale and we had a few people come by looking for discount racquets and tennis gear,” Gnanasihamany said.

“I think even if they’re a little bit disappointed that there’s no actual tennis, we’re interesting enough on our own.”