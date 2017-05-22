Respect Catholic teachers' judgment, association says

Catholic school boards need to respect teachers’ individual right to interpret religious instruction based on their own professional judgment, says the Teachers’ Association of Alberta.

Through a series of resolutions passed over the weekend, the association said teachers need to have a level of flexibility and autonomy in how they administer religious instruction, including lessons on sexual and gender diversity.

They also reaffirmed their “respect and support” for Catholic education in light of recent public discussion on the role of religious instruction.

“We want to make sure that teachers in Catholic systems are respected for the work that they do, but their professional autonomy and understanding as teachers also needs to be included in the mix,” said association president Mark Ramsankar.

That applies in the context of instruction in religious education classes or when providing a religious perspective in other subject areas.

Ultimately, it’s about making sure teachers can tailor their lessons to meet students’ individual needs.

“We’re hoping that it’s unfettered — let the teachers be able to do the work they need to do,” Ramsankar said.

An example cited in the resolution is a teacher’s discretion to use the Professionals Respecting and Supporting Individual Sexual Minorities toolkit, a resource developed by Alberta Education and the Alberta Teachers’ Association to provide guidelines on discussing human sexuality and gender.

Marilyn Bergstra, an Edmonton Catholic School Board trustee who was removed from her post as vice-chair for suggesting religious classes shouldn’t be mandatory for high school graduation, said it’s important teachers have the ability to offer a “multitude of perspectives”, whether it’s scientific or faith-based information.