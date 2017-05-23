5 things to watch for during the big infill debate

Metro breaks down the debate over the proposed rules, which govern how new buildings can be built in older neighbourhoods. It’s an issue that has pitted some long-time residents against developers that are changing the faces of core neighbourhoods.

City council has the final say on whether or not to approve the rules, as debate kicks off on May 29.

The contentious changes

The big changes that have drawn attention by groups include height, “front setbacks,” and notifications.

With regards to height, the new rules would mean developers could build homes as tall as 8.9 metres, which is about two-and-a-half storeys. Currently, homes can be built as tall as 8.6 metres.

Proposed front-setback rules, which dictate how far the homes can be from the street, would mean new builds could be closer to the curb than what’s currently allowed. That’s because developers would only have to measure the two neighbouring homes rather than the entire block to figure out how close they can be to the street.

New rules are also on the books over how developers notify residents of minor changes to their developments. Instead of consulting neighbours within a 60-metre radius over a minor change, developers would now only need to notify the community league president.

What community leagues members are saying

Some community league members have argued they don’t like the new rules around height, front setbacks and notification.

For one, the taller buildings mean less sunlight for shorter neighbouring homes, according to Bev Zubot with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues.

She also takes issue with the fact that homes could be closer to the curb.

“That common block meeting space will be lost (when homes are closer),” she said during a committee debate over the changes in February, as kids and neighbours like to gather on their front lawns.

What developers are saying

Some developers also dislike the changes, arguing the proposed rules don’t go far enough.

The big issue for them is height. The proposed 8.9-metre cap means they couldn’t build homes as high as three storeys, which is something they say the market wants and could make infill more affordable.

“It’s a flawed piece of legislation,” said Singletree Builders’ Mick Graham during the debate in February, regarding the current rules in place.

Infill advocacy group IDEA has also called on changes to the rules so inner city neighbourhoods could be even more dense, which they argue would revitalize communities.

What the city thinks

City planners hope the changes will help ease the battles brewing in neighbourhoods.

Colton Kirsop, a planner at the city, said in January that the changes strike a balance that will enable development while protecting the vibe of older neighbourhoods.

“The revisions create pathways to better infill,” he said, when the city first unveiled the proposed changes. “They improve clarity and they support innovative and supportive housing.”

The missing middle?

Though it won’t be the main topic for discussion at city council later this month, watch out for city staff to bring forward what Mayor Don Iveson has called “the missing middle overlay.”

In February, the mayor tasked administration with determining neighbourhoods that would be suitable for more diverse and affordable housing options, like multi-family units.