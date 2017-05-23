Edmonton man admits to misleading foreign nationals about jobs in Canada

EDMONTON — An Edmonton man accused of committing immigration fraud has pleaded guilty to three charges under the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The Canada Border Services Agency says in a release that Seong Yong Park, also known as David Park, entered the plea on May 9.

Park was charged for acting as an unauthorized immigration consultant through his company and inducing at least 20 foreign nationals to come to Canada for employment under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

The agency says between 2012 and 2014, he fraudulently collected fees from his clients and got jobs for them without authorization by communicating false or misleading information.

He also unlawfully helped businesses obtain labour market impact assessments, which a federal government website says are sometimes called a confirmation letter to show there's a need for a foreign worker if no Canadian is available to do a job.

Park will be sentenced May 24 in Edmonton provincial court.