Edmonton police looking for man wanted in relation to homicide

Police are looking for a 34-year-old man wanted in connection with an Edmonton homicide who could be in the Rimbey area.

Officers responded to a home near 135 Street and 124B Avenue on May 20 around 1 p.m. for a check on welfare, when they found Frederick John Dunn, 67, dead inside the home with "obvious signs of trauma to his body," according to a news release.

Homicide investigators believe Dunn was killed on May 12 or 13.

“We urge anyone who saw or spoke to Mr. Dunn during that timeline, or in the days prior, to contact police immediately," EPS Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in the release.



Police are looking for Walter James Jenkins, 34, also known as "JJ," who is wanted on a "murder-related warrant" in connection with Dunn's death.