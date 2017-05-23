Edmonton agrees to sign on to regional economic development company

City councillors voted unanimously Tuesday for the city to agree to sign on to a new company that aims to attract new investment to the Edmonton Metro Region.

Along with Edmonton, the company would consist of numerous towns, cities and counties. Each town, county or city "buys in" to the company using municipality-generated funding, and each municipality is represented by a mayor.

So far, Leduc County and St. Albert, along with many other municipalities have indicated they want to join the entity.

"I'm happy we got to this day and the region will be much better for it," Coun. Ed Gibbons told council Tuesday.

The push for a new economic entity comes as Edmonton looks to grow the pie with surrounding municipalities rather than fight over the pieces. The company would work to attract international and local investment into the region.

Councillors voted to commit up to $400,000 in 2017 to the entity. The money would come from a pot set aside for corporate expenditures management initiatives. Following that, funds of $800,000 in 2018 and $1.6 million in 2019 will be up for debate when councillors discuss adjusting the capital budget.

