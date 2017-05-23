City report finds positives and room for improvement in Edmonton

How is Edmonton doing as a city? Not so bad, according to new report that was discussed Tuesday.

Dive deeper into the numbers, however, and you’ll find Edmonton has more work to do in improving the severity of crime, encouraging more people to ride transit, seeing more infill development in mature neighbourhoods and reducing greenhouse gasses.

But Edmonton showed gains in “community connectedness,” health and wellness and attending recreation and library facilities. Overall, Edmonton is on track to meet or exceed 14 targets by 2018, expected to be near eight targets by 2018 and won’t meet three targets by next year.

City councillors discussed the metrics at the executive committee Tuesday. The numbers will go to council next week for final approval.

Here’s how the city has fared:

Crime

Edmonton’s crime severity index, which measures the volume and severity of police-reported crime, rose by 5.6 per cent, from 111.7 points in 2015 to 118 points in 2016. The target is 84.

City staff said the result of the increase is largely tied to Alberta’s lagging economy. In particular, police reported there was a 20 per cent increase in possession and trafficking offences of crystal meth, cocaine and opioids like fentanyl. Property crime also rose by 10 per cent.

On the flip side, police reported violent crime fell by 1.8 per cent, primarily due to the reduced number of sexual assaults and uttering threats cases in Edmonton. Traffic violations also fell by 2.2 per cent.

“I think, generally speaking, most people should feel safe in Edmonton,” said Edmonton police superintendent Chad Tawfik, following a question from Coun. Scott McKeen who asked about safety.

Fire Rescue Events

In 2016, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services reported a rate of 53 rescue events per 1,000 population. This is a slight decrease from 54 events per 1,000 population in 2015, though it doesn’t meet the target of less than 50.

But fire crews are seeing a boost in calls to help people with medical issues. In fact, medical events now make up 67 per cent of all calls, the city reported.

“It’s significant,” said Chief Ken Block during the committee meeting, regarding the numbers. He noted the increase could be tied to more opioid use in Edmonton and more older folks requiring help.

The spike in medical events spurred Mayor Don Iveson to ask administration if more collaboration is needed with EMS at Alberta Health Services. Staff will return with more details on such collaboration efforts at a later time.



Transit

Data in the municipal census found 24.7 per cent of Edmontonians choose to get to work through a method of transportation other than driving themselves. This includes taking public transit, being a passenger in a car, cycling and walking. The metric falls short of the 25.9 per cent target.

Despite the shortfall, the city says it’s seen increases over the years in the number of people not choosing to drive. Staff also highlighted the downtown bike grid, getting the Metro Line to full speed and Valley Line construction as ways of improving transit options.

Infill development in mature neighbourhoods

Though just shy of the 2018 target of 25 per cent, Edmonton saw a significant jump in 2016 over the number of new homes, garden suites or complexes being built in older communities.