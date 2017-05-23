Grab your umbrellas, Edmonton: the rain is coming

Feeling good about this weather, Edmonton?

Well, too bad.

Environment Canada issued a warning Tuesday that an “abrupt change” is coming to the Edmonton area Wednesday.

Sun and temperatures in the high 20s will give way to heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and a high of 14 C Wednesday.

Environment Canada attributes the unpleasant change to a low-pressure system developing Tuesday evening near the B.C. border that will sweep through the province.

Edmonton could see anywhere from 30 to 75 mm of rain Wednesday, with a possibility of thunderstorms, which will be carried by northerly winds gusting up to 100 km/h.