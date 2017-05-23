Edmonton teachers create Canada's first gay-straight alliance for education professionals

For the last year a group of Edmonton teachers has been meeting regularly to talk about LGBTQ issues in schools, in what organizers say is Canada’s first gay-straight alliance for teaching professionals.

Now the Alberta Teachers’ Association is pushing for the “precedent-setting” format to be implemented province-wide.

Greg Carabine, the president of the Edmonton Catholic Teachers union, said he was discussing student gay-straight alliances with his teachers in 2016 when he realized a missing link.

“A teacher asked ‘What about support for teachers?’ It was in the news for students, but there was nothing proposed for teachers,” Carabine recalled.

Carabine said establishing the support group for teachers was a “no-brainer.”

“A teacher came to me and had a need. We weren’t meeting that need … at the time it was a fairly simple decision,” he said.

At first, he wasn’t sure what the support group would accomplish, he said, but it’s become not so much an advocacy group, but simply a safe place to talk.

“It’s an opportunity for some people to share their experiences,” Carabine said. “They can be gay, they can be straight, or it could be about kids using (derogatory) language in the hallway and what you did to address it.”

He said the alliance is definitely the first in Alberta, and likely in Canada. He’s aware of one other that was established in Nova Scotia after Edmonton’s.

Alberta Teachers’ Association President Mark Ramsankar said it makes sense to provide the same supports to teachers —both gay and straight — as they do for students.