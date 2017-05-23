West Jasper Ave to slim down this summer to enhance 'main-street feel'

Expect more room for pedestrians — even Zumba classes — on Jasper Avenue this summer, as city crews begin to narrow down a portion of the road to make more room for people not in cars.



"We want to give that main-street feel," said Satya Gadidasu, the project manager overseeing the new Jasper Ave pilot project, which launches on July 10.

City councillors green lit the pilot project on Tuesday. It will see crews turn curb-side lanes into sidewalks on Jasper Ave between 109 Street and 115 Street.

Crews will install concrete barriers, much like the ones used for the downtown bike grid, to cordon off the lanes. The goal is give residents a feel for what the area would be like if it gets officially re-designed.

The decision to go ahead with the pilot comes after roughly two years of consultations with residents over the proposed plans, which would see one less lane from 109 Street to 124 Street, "flex space" for parking or patios, and tree-lined medians from 117 Street to 121 Street. Sidewalks would also be widened and each intersection would include traffic signals.



But don't just expect Zumba classes this summer, according to Gadidasu.

He said there will be about four new patios for Edmontonians to enjoy, as well as arts events.

"We have partners with businesses and other organizations," he said. "Stay tuned because we have other updates coming."

The summer pilot will go until October. During that time-frame, city crews will monitor traffic and pedestrian flow to see how things are shaping up. Following that, planners anticipate to apply for funding next year with an anticipated construction start in 2019.

