Norquest College to award artist Alex Janvier with honourary diploma
The award will be presented at Edmonton's Winspear Centre during Convocation 2017
Renowned Alberta artist Alex Janvier will soon have another award to his name, when Norquest College presents him with an honourary diploma on May 25.
Janvier made headlines most recently with his mosaic Tsa tsa ke k'e, or Iron foot Place, which covers the floor of Ford Hall in Rogers Place. In a release he references the importance of education in his own life, and calls the diploma a "great honour."
"I know that NorQuest has a very strong Indigenous presence. This diploma will provide me the opportunity to tell a few educated people that they are right [to follow that path]."
Janvier was a resident of a residential school before going on to graduate from the Alberta College of Art and teach at the University of Alberta Extension Department.
The award will be presented as part of Convocation 2017 at the Winspear Centre.
