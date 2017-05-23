Your Edmonton property tax bill is in the mail: City

The city mailed out property tax notices this week, and are reminding Edmonton property owners that taxes are due June 30.

Late payments are subject to a fine.

“There are six convenient ways property owners can make their payments by the June 30 deadline to avoid any late-payment penalties,” Rod Risling, Branch Manager of Assessment and Taxation, said in a news release Tuesday.

“For those looking to pay in person, please visit the new Edmonton Service Centre at the Edmonton Tower for all tax related payments and inquiries.”



The Edmonton Tower is at 10111 104 Ave., across from Rogers Place.

The city will collect about $2 billion in property taxes, $1.5 billion in municipal taxes and $0.5 billion in provincial education taxes. Funds pay for things like police, fire, roadway maintenace and public transit.

According to the city, the owners of a typical single-family home assessed at $397,000 will pay $3,378 this year. Seventy per cent goes to municipal and 30 per cent goes to the province to pay for education.