Red Deer school condemns anti-immigrant protest sparked by fight between students

The principal of Lindsay Thurber Composite High School in Red Deer strongly condemned an anti-immigrant protest held on Tuesday morning in response to a student scuffle last week.

In a letter sent to parents principal Dan Lower assured parents that the school was safe for everyone. He said he was disheartened that online comments and the protest itself sparked fear among some students.

“Many of our refugee and immigrant students have indicated that they are afraid to come to school tomorrow, this makes me ill,” he said in the letter.

The fight outside the school on May 16 attracted online comments accusing the immigrants of whipping students and accusing school officials of not disciplining the Syrians.

More than a dozen people showed up at the school parking lot Tuesday to protest, including an anti-Muslim group called Worldwide Coalition Against Islam and another group called Soldiers of Odin. RCMP were at the scene as a precaution.

One of the online posts about the fight includes the headline: VIDEO: Watch As Syrian Refugees From Red Deer Beat Up Classmates.

“So Syrian kids that go to Lindsay Thurber Composite High School in Red Deer, AB. were going around whipping and assaulting other students,’’ reads one comment. “They cannot be expelled as they were acting within their religious beliefs. Phone calls home were made though. What good does that do. Their parents probably took them out for ice cream or spared them a beating at the very least.’’

Lower said the idea that Syrian students received preferential treatment was a “myth”. He said all the students involved in the fight — four Syrians and four Canadians —were suspended for one week.

“I do want to reach out to parents and students that are unsure of things they may have heard, or read online, and encourage them to speak to an administrator to get the real facts.”

RCMP Const. Derek Turner said the dispute was nothing more than a typical school fight that started with a Syrian and a Canadian student getting into a verbal dispute at a skateboard park off campus. Other students became involved over a number of days. That resulted in two fights, one of which was captured on the video posted online.

“It just happened to turn into this other thing just because of the social media postings and the comments. That is why the protest and that is why the presence there for us (Tuesday),’’ Turner said.

RCMP are considering whether to lay municipal bylaw charges or to turn to restorative justice for those involved.

Students at the school are already setting a different tone. Shortly after the protesters left the parking lot, some Syrian students began playing soccer with other students and the game slowly grew to about 25 people, including two RCMP officers.