Child and Youth Advocate urges province to listen to youth after 'kind, helpful' teen dies by suicide

Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate is urging the province to listen to kids in care after a teen who “who often seemed to be invisible” died by suicide.

Advocate Del Graff released an investigative review Wednesday into the death of a 15-year-old First Nations youth referred to in the report as Levi.

The report describes Levi as kind, helpful to others and someone who enjoyed the outdoors, skating and bike riding. Because he was exposed to neglect, homelessness, poverty, violence and addiction he was involved with Child Intervention Services from a young age.

“Levi’s story highlights the importance of a balanced focus in addressing the problems that parents experience with the needs of the child,” Graff said in a release.

The investigation identified two issues with the government care Levi received.

First, his needs were not considered equal to his mother’s, and second, although he “voiced his concerns and wishes when he was a young child,” it’s unclear whether his opinions were heard.

“Levi was a quiet and reserved young man, who often seemed to be invisible to almost everyone of importance in his life,” Graff added.

“My hope is that his experience will demand systems pay greater attention to young people who might otherwise not be heard.”

After several years in an out of care Levi returned to live with his mother for several years during which the report said it was “unclear where he was living or how his basic needs were met,” although he “rarely” attended school.

He died by suicide when he was 15.

“We need to do better,” Minister of Children’s Services Danielle Larivee said in a statement.