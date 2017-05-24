Councillors push for expedited southwest LRT as 'nightmare traffic' looms

City councillors representing Edmonton’s burgeoning south side are pushing to expand LRT to it's southern limit sooner, as planners argue that might save money.



Planners told an executive committee meeting Tuesday that Edmonton could save $50 million on the $1 billion Capital Line extension project by building both the Century Park to Ellerslie Road and Ellerslie Road to 41 Avenue tracks at the same time.



That could see the LRT reach the southern tip of the city by 2023, instead of 2039.



“The truth is that southwest Edmonton is the fastest growing quadrant in the fastest growing city in Canada,” Coun. Michael Walters told reporters, noting concerns of “nightmare traffic” if the extension doesn’t move sooner than later.



“If we don’t get some kind of major transportation boost into the southwest of the city we’re going to shut half the city down,” added Coun. Bryan Anderson, who spoke at the executive committee.



The findings come as drivers continue to face gridlock when collisions occur.



But Edmonton officials are still waiting on the province to outline the future of two quarter sections in the south, that the future LRT line would run through. The land could be the spot for the future south hospital, which the Alberta government has set aside funding for.



But without clarity from the province on what the land will actually be used for, there would be risks with going forward with the extension to the southern boundary, said Nat Alampi, director of LRT infrastructure with the city.



“We can’t finalize the track alignment or the station location because that’s all dependent on how the land will be used,” he explained.



The committee passed a motion that will task administration with addressing how much public transit infrastructure and roads will be needed to accommodate growth in the southwest. A report regarding those needs will come back next year.

