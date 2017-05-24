New rules for Edmonton garden suites would provide more ‘livable’ experience

New rules for backyard garden or garage suites proposed Wednesday are designed to give residents a more ‘livable’ experience, according to city planners.

If approved, the new rules would allow for more living space and varied designs, and wouldn’t require homeowners to automatically notify the entire neighbourhood about plans to build a garden suite.

City councillors at the urban planning committee voted Wednesday to recommend Edmonton adopt the new changes, though they still have to pass a public hearing later this year.



One of the biggest changes would allow homeowners to build a garden suite that has more than one level of livable room. Currently, only one floor — either upstairs or downstairs — can be used for living in, said senior city planner Anne Stevenson.

“This gives you that opportunity to put your laundry and utilities downstairs and that the second story is being used as livable spaces,” she said.

The push to change the look and size of Edmonton’s garden suites is a result of planners wanting to increase density in the core while rejuvenating older neighbourhoods.

Some community groups have pushed against such changes, arguing infill has put more stress on neighbourhoods, whether that’s through more people using the drainage system or more cars congesting neighbourhood roads.



But groups representing Edmonton’s infill developers and builders had hoped Edmonton would go a bit further with the proposed changes to the garden suites.

For one, the size of the second floor is proposed to not exceed 50 square metres, which is 10 square metres less than the current 60-square-metres cap.

“It’s almost impossible to get everything like furniture, appliances and rooms to fit into the 60 square metres, so this 50-square-metres cap just makes it a little more challenging,” said Mariah Samji, executive director with the Infill Development in Edmonton Association.