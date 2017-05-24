Edmonton to prepare strategy for potential mass transit hub

Edmonton is moving one step closer to seeing what a new massive transportation hub could look like in the city.

City councillors voted unanimously Wednesday at the urban planning committee to task administration with preparing a strategy that would outline potential locations of a hub and determine how it could be financed.

Planners will also engage with stakeholders, like the Alberta government, and the public to determine if there’s demand for a location.

“This work is important,” said Coun. Andrew Knack, who spearheaded the plans. “There may be opportunities for the province to take a lead.”

The hub could be much like transit stations in Europe, potentially bringing together buses, LRT, Greyhounds and even high speed rail.

Scott Wright, senior director of package express with Greyhound in Edmonton, told the committee Wednesday the company would be in support of a new hub.

“The benefits are numerous for the public,” he said, noting cities like Winnipeg and Vancouver have such facilities. “People could take Edmonton transit and then connect to other carriers, and we would hope other bus carriers would be interested as well.”

Greyhound customers have also had a hard time connecting to public transit from the current terminal at the VIA Rail station at 12360 121 St.



A city report referencing the issue also noted the province has expressed interest in working with Edmonton to further explore a potential hub. The report said the hub would align with Alberta’s transportation strategy.

The Edmonton International Airport has also expressed interest in developing a hub on its site, the report said, noting airport authorities have allotted land for future LRT and high speed rail as part of its master plan.