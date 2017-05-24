News / Edmonton

Edmonton police seek hit and run murder suspect

The incident, which police do not believe was random, occurred in the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street on May 22.

Police are looking for Justin Handbury, 31, who is accused of driving a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian.



Edmonton police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run on May 22, which is being treated as a homicide.

Police say a man driving a white Ford F150 struck an 18-year-old male in the area of 85 Avenue and 190 Street on May 22 at around 12 p.m.

Police say the suspect was driving a white Ford F150 extended cab with a headache rack and tidy tank.



The victim was transported to hospital and treated but he died a short time later. Autopsy results have not yet been released.

Police are looking for Justin Handbury, 31, who is accused of driving the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

Police do not believe the act was random as the complainant and suspect were known to one another. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

