Environment Canada issues warning as 'intense' wind expected to hit Edmonton Wednesday afternoon

Gusts could get up to 100 km/hr.

Much of northern Alberta was under a weather warning Wednesday.

More strong winds are expected to blow through Edmonton Wednesday afternoon, with gusts up to 100 km/hr according to Environment Canada.

The government agency issued a wind warning for northern Alberta, including the capital city, late Wednesday morning.

According to the warning, an "intense low-pressure system" is expected to bring strong northerly winds throughout the day before they gradually diminish this evening. Southern parts of the province, including Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Cypress Hills, are expected to get windy later this evening.

Rain is also expected, with amounts in the 20 to 30 mm range by Thurdsay morning. Rain will taper off later Thursday morning.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada said in the warning.

