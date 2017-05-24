Moving Edmonton forward: Mayor Don Iveson delivers State of City Address

Mayor Don Iveson says Edmonton “must get a heck of a lot more competitive as a region,” as Alberta’s past boom years may not return in the near future.

Iveson spoke Wednesday during the annual Mayor’s State of Address at the Shaw Conference Centre, highlighting what he considers the city’s biggest achievements and providing a look-ahead for what Edmonton must do to accelerate.

“The halcyon days of another oil boom may well not return. Be nice if they did, but we can’t bet on it,” Iveson told the crowd.

“Political upheaval, protectionism, climate change action, and the economics of supply and demand have all changed Edmonton and Alberta. Likely permanently.”

He pointed to city council’s recent decision to agree to sign on to a company that would focus on bringing investment to the Metro Edmonton Region.

“After years of relationship re-building, we’re finally committed to “hunting as a pack” — maximizing the worldwide market appeal of 1.3 million smart people and an $88 billion economy,” he said.

But there’s more to it than that, he added.

Iveson said Edmontonians must continue to be inventive, whether residents are drillers, engineers, home builders or public servants.

He pointed to the federal government’s announcement to showcase Edmonton as an artificial intelligence hub.

“Artificial intelligence, otherwise known as AI, sounds like science fiction, but it will soon affect nearly every aspect of our lives,” he said.

And Edmonton is already getting on the AI wave, he added.

“We’re attracting some of the finest researchers around. Their partnerships with big industry players and small start-ups will only expand,” he said.

“It’s not crazy to imagine Edmonton as a hub for the testing and deployment of self-driving cars, because we’re becoming that good at this kind of work.”

So what has Edmonton achieved so far?

Iveson noted the new downtown bike grid, which will offer a new mode of transportation for a city that’s seeing the largest growth of millennials across Canada. Along with that, he pointed to council’s efforts in introducing lot-splitting for homes and reducing “highly-restrictive” parking requirements.

“We’re in a friendly battle to attract and keep the kind of people who’ll ensure Edmonton doesn’t stand still,” he said.

But there’s more work needed on that, he said.

That means the city must continue to up density and improve the transit system, he said, noting such improvements would make inner city communities thrive and reduce greenhouse gases.

“These are all things Edmontonians want for our city but, to get them, we need to embrace change,” he said.

As for collaborating with metro region municipalities, it will be an opportunity for Edmonton to innovate, he said.