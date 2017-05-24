Muslim group offering counselling to students, parents following Red Deer anti-immigrant protest

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council is offering counselling and support to students and parents affected by a Tuesday anti-immigrant protest held at a Red Deer high school.

The protest at Linday Thurber Composite High School was attended by at least two groups — an anti-Muslim group called Worldwide Coalition Against Islam and another group called Soldiers of Odin — and was held in response to a scuffle between students last week. People accused school administration of not disciplining students who were Syrian refugees, which the school refuted.

“Our involvement is really about providing a reassurance to students and families that everyone should feel safe,” said AMPAC spokesperson Aurangzeb Qureshi. “There should be no reason why any student, regardless of faith, religion, cast or creed shouldn’t feel safe in school.”

He said the organization is concerned to see groups such as Soldiers of Odin, which the Anti-Defamation League has labeled a hate group, on school campuses.

“When you have students, regardless of what their religion or background might be, attempting to confront hate groups on school property ... that should not be taking place,” he said.

Since AMPAC set up an Islamophobia reporting hotline in mid-2016, they have seen calls rise from one a day to an average of three or four a day. The upswing in calls aligned with the rise of concerns about Islamism and terrorism during the US federal election.

“iI there was a turning point that would be the main one … that’s where we see the rhetoric ratcheting up. It almost kind of enables some of these groups to come out.”