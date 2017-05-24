New ear leads to new life for surgery recipient

For 35 years, Michael Brown was known as ‘the guy with one ear’.

Due to a birth defect, he was born with one ear and endured bullying as a child, stares as an adult, and having to always sit in a certain part of a movie theatre to hear anything.

But thanks to reconstructive surgery at the Institute for Reconstructive Sciences in Medicine, Brown today has two functioning ears, and when he tells his story of adaptation after prosthetic surgery, his audience is eager to listen.

“I was defined by what was missing, not who I was as a person … Now I explain myself in a different context and I embrace what I am now,” he said at Patient Powered, a forum held Wednesday by the Institute for Reconstructive Sciences in Medicine, which is where his new ear was constructed.

Today Brown serves as an advocate for the work the Institute does, to highlight the life-changing work the institute achieves while encouraging others to consider reconstructive surgery to improve their lives.

“My adaptation has changed, where my role has changed as an educator,” Brown said. “I always wanted to be the same (as everyone else) … I already was, but I have a different role to tell now than I did then. Instead of being a patient in pain, I’m a patient who’s empowered.”

Other patients, such as Kimberly Flowers, a head and neck cancer survivor, shared how her participation in Institute programs as an informal patient mentor with the Ears, Nose and Throat Clinic’s Head and Neck Cancer Support Group helped her deal with the emotional trauma of having her tongue reconstructed from tissue from her forearm.

“It allowed me to express my true experience without self judgment or judgment from others,” Flowers said. “I soon learned that the creative process could be a healing tool.”

The Institute is a partnership between the University of Alberta Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine, Covenant Health and Alberta Health Services, and is motivated by the resilience of its patients, hence the name of the forum, said executive director Timothy Troy.