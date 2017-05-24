Edmonton police and city hand out 3,707 traffic violations over May long weekend

Edmonton police and the city's automated enforcement program handed out 3,707 tickets over a 24-hour enforcement period during May long weekend.

Those numbers included seven people arrested for impairment, 12 drivers who had their licences suspended, as well as five Criminal Code offences, according to a police news release.

Far more common, however, were people speeding and driving while distracted. Over a 24-hour period from Friday May 19 to Saturday May 20, police gave out 926 speeding tickets. They also issued 671 tickets for other Traffic Safety Act violations, including distracted driving.

“The Victoria Day weekend is the first long weekend of the summer, and especially when the weather is good, we tend to see a rise in incidents of impaired driving and traffic violations,” Sgt. Kerry Bates said in the release. “That’s why our officers were out enforcing traffic laws and removing impaired drivers from our city streets.”



Notable instances of excessive speeding include a person on a motorcycle going 128 km/h northbound on Gateway Boulevard, and another motorcylist travelling 113 km/hon 127 Avenue near the Anthony Henday overpass.

