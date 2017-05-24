Secondary suite changes could spur more affordable housing

Secondary suites in backyards or above garages are often proposed as a way to increase urban density—but new research suggests they remain out of reach for most Edmontonians.

Researcher Ashley Salvador conducted a study on Edmonton garage suites for her undergraduate thesis at the University of Dalhousie, and found that 46 per cent of them are being rented out to family or friends of the owner.

Furthermore, 75 per cent of garage suite owners had an income of $100,000 or more, and many of them funded and built the suites themselves, she said.

“In terms of the social aspects, a lot of people are building for aging parents, and similarly a lot of people are building for university-aged students … homeowners are playing the role of developer,” she said.

But new amendments proposed by city council Wednesday designed to make development faster and easier, could also make the suites more accessible to low and middle-income earners, if approved, Salvador said.

“It really entails higher costs when the process is prolonged and when the build time is not quick and snappy … making that process simple enough (for average people) to access will reduce costs as well,” Salvador said.

A big part of the issue is cost. Right now, to build a garage suite from conception to construction usually ranges from $150,000 to $200,000, she said. But the process can also deter people – a person also has to acquire a development and building permit for approximately $2,500.

There’s also the chance that even after acquiring necessary approvals, neighbours could appeal the construction of a garden or garage suite because it’s currently a discretionary use rather than a permitted use, which means they’re not guaranteed and need to be approved on a case-by-case basis.

That’s one of the changes the city proposed Wednesday.

“With the proposed changes if you follow all the rules and meet all the regulations, you have clear sailing," explained senior city planner Anne Stevenson.

Salvador said making it easier, cheaper and faster to build garden/garage suites will go a long way in increasing Edmonton’s density while providing more affordable options.