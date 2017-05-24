Taking out trees and patio furniture, wind gusts hit Edmonton Wednesday afternoon

From downed trees to airport delays, the "intense" wind gusts predicted by Environment Canada hit Edmonton with a bang Wednesday.

The government agency sent out a wind alert earlier in the day warning of "strong winds that may cause damage," and according to weather reports recorded at the Edmonton airport and tweeted out automatically, gusts were hitting 96 km/h by mid-afternoon.

The wind made itself felt, with trees and patio furniture going flying.

Escaping became difficult once strong winds resulted in delays at the Edmonton International airport.

Meanwhile, the city is warning everyone to be careful.