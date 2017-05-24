Study examines Alberta grizzly bear train deaths

A few grains falling from a train could be hazardous for grizzly bears in Canada’s national parks.



University of Alberta biological sciences professor Colleen Cassady St. Clair has co-authored a study to figure out why bears are getting hit by trains while scavenging for spilled grains on the rails – something that's been happening increasingly often.



Canada has recorded an average of one or more train-related grizzly deaths a year since 2000, after only one in the previous 15 years.



“Here’s this beautiful, charismatic species being hit by Canada’s iconic transportation mode in Canada’s first national park. The combination is pretty distasteful to people, and rightly so I think,” Cassady said.



For the study, researchers put GPS trackers on 21 bears in Banff and Yoho National Parks.



They found most bears avoided the tracks, but the ones who scavenged for grains tended to be skinny teenage bears with low societal status, who would easily be scared off other food sources by adults.



“Their behaviours were kind of what we would consider to be dangerous, human associated behaviours to begin with,” Cassady said.



She said there is no simple solution.



Putting barriers in front of railway tracks, similar to those on some highways, would decrease access to other natural foods in already food-stressed areas.



Railway companies and the Canadian government have invested millions to retrofit train cars and prevent spillage, but their efforts have not proven entirely successful.



With the new information, Cassady said researchers will start studying ways to prevent bears from being surprised when the trains inevitably come rolling down the tracks.



“We are working on a warning device, and we’re working on data to try and experience the rail as bears do, identify the locations where they might fail to detect an oncoming train,” she said.



The study was published Wednesday in the science journal PLOS One.