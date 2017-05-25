Alberta teachers ratify agreement with province after months of negotiation

Alberta teachers have ratified a two-year agreement with the province, with no pay raises for teachers but additional funds to help classrooms.

Alberta Teachers Association President Mark Ramsankar praised the inclusion of a cap for teacher instructional hours.

“If there was not going to be money put on the table, the number one issue that needed to be addressed was workload for teachers,” he said.

“This was a huge step … there were places in our province where boards wouldn’t even consider talking about language along these lines,” he added.

There are no salary increases as part of the deal. But there’s a provision that if other large public-sector unions negotiate a raise, teachers get one too.

One of the most significant items is a $75-million Class Improvement Fund. Different boards would receive different pots of money depending on the number of students they serve.

The money is to alleviate pressure in the classroom, so it can be used to hire aides, teachers, other resources, or training such as professional development.