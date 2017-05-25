Edmonton architect mentoring newcomers

An Edmonton architect honoured by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada this week is being recognized not just for his talent, but his dedication to helping newcomers.

Aziz Bootwala is one of four Edmonton architects, and 37 Canadians, who will be granted fellowships by the institute in Ottawa this week.

Among a long list of architectural accomplishments, Bootwala has been mentoring architects who are new to Canada so they wouldn’t face the same struggles he did when he came to North America from India in the 1980s.

“I graduated in the U.S., and when I sought out people within the community to help me, I got a very poor response,” Bootwala said.

“That’s when I swore to myself, that every opportunity that I would get, I would make sure I would help others so they don’t have to go through what I went through.”

Bootwala spent 10 years with firms in Los Angeles before moving north to Edmonton, after most of his family had migrated here, and he joined architecture firm Kasian in 1994.

One of his proudest accomplishments came in 2005 when he finished turning an old warehouse into Jamatkhana, a place of worship and education for Edmonton’s Ismaili community, which he is a member of.

He also spent more than a decade as the principal designer of the South Edmonton Common shopping space – his biggest long-term project in the city – and worked closely with Alberta Infrastructure for two years on the federal building near the Alberta legislature.

Bootwala moved to the Middle East in 2006, where he spent more than four years working with Kasian and Stantec on various large-scale projects, working from offices in Dubai and his hometown Mumbai.

Since returning to Edmonton in late 2013, Bootwala has centred his efforts on healthcare builds with Alberta Health Services, particularly long-term care and seniors homes.

“That’s my passion right now and I’m really focusing on that,” Bootwala said.