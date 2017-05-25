Edmonton, Calgary should each get another seat in Alberta legislature: report

EDMONTON — A report by the Electoral Boundaries Commission suggests Calgary and Edmonton should each get an additional seat in the legislature.

The commission is working to update Alberta's political map for the 2019 provincial election.

The report says the province should continue to have 87 constituencies, but some of them need to be changed to reflect a growing population in some urban areas.

The changes would involve consolidating four ridings into three in the central northeast, five into four north and west of Edmonton and seven into six south of Calgary.