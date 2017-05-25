Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson announces his bid for re-election this fall

Edmonton's mayor has announced his bid for re-election.

Don Iveson threw his hat back into the ring on Wednesday during his annual state-of-the-city address.

Among the topics he touched on in his speech was the need to improve transit and cycling paths in Edmonton.

According to the census, Edmonton has one of the largest populations of millennials, many of whom are choosing not to buy cars and instead are opting for using transit.

The speech also touched on infills, noting that in the last five years 5,000 homes have been added to established neighbourhoods.

Municipal elections in Alberta will be held on Oct. 16.