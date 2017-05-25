Edmonton advances on potential conference centre merger

Edmonton’s two competing convention centres should merge under one manager, says Mayor Don Iveson, as Northlands continues to struggle with paying its bills to the city.



“Northlands needs to go through a major adjustment to be viable in the future,” Iveson told reporters Wednesday, following his state of the city address.



While merging both conferences would require council approval at a later time, Iveson argued unification would make economic sense.



The two convention centres, the Northlands Expo Centre and the Shaw Conference Centre, are run by city-funded agencies and have competed against one another to host the same event. When that happens, opportunities get missed because both centres aren't strategically working together to maximize business in Edmonton, the mayor argued.



All the while, both centres have expanded at the expense of taxpayers. Northlands, in particular, owes Edmonton debt payments on a $48-million loan they took out to grow the centre. Time and time again, the organization has asked for those payments to be deferred.



Iveson said the merge would stop the dueling.



“We can go hunt as a pack for trade shows or international events,” he said, “fill our convention space and create jobs in the hospitality, and get these conference centres performing better.”



In an emailed statement, Northlands said it continues to work with Edmonton to build a “sustainable and viable” future for the organization.



“For now, it is business as usual and we will continue to meet with city administration on a path forward that will benefit our neighbours and the city as a whole,” the statement read.



However, Northlands’ has until the end of June to outline its business plan to be sustainable. Iveson expects a resolution on the potential merger to happen by then.



He said he could see the city possibly create a tourism and convention authority to manage both centres. The Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, which runs the Shaw, could also take over that role.

