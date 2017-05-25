Edmonton's Wednesday wind storm trashed 900 trees

The ferocious wind storm that tore through Edmonton Wednesday damaged close to 1,000 trees.



City officials said Thursday they received about 900 notifications of trees or tree parts that were brought down onto roadways, parks and private property.



“It will definitely be quite an undertaking to get everything cleaned up again,” said parks and road services spokesperson Kristen Wagner.



Edmontonians posted pictures to social media of toppled signs and smashed patio furniture after winds were clocked at close to 100 km/h.



The gusts calmed down Thursday but continued to tear weakened branches from trees, prompting a steady stream of 311 calls to the city.



The city initially closed all river valley trails, but most were re-opened by Thursday afternoon.



However, Juanita Spence, supervisor of river valley parks and facilities, urged trail users to go slow and use extreme caution as crews continue to clear the way with no firm deadline for completion.



“It’s heavy work. When you’re on narrow trails and things it’s a lot of muscle work to get that done. It just takes a bit of time to get through it all,” Spence said.



Residents who were left in the dark by wind-related power outages Wednesday were relieved to see the light again after Epcor worked through the night.



About 22,000 people lost their power at various times starting around noon Wednesday, according to spokesperson Tim le Riche.



The last neighbourhood to be sorted, Chappelle in southwest Edmonton, did not get its electricity back until just before 8 a.m. Thursday, after an underground line faulted more than 12 hours earlier.



Le Riche said Edmonton has not seen something like Wednesday’s spring wind storm since 2009.



“This is certainly one of the biggest ones I’ve seen in the 10 years that I’ve been here,” he said.

