Man who allegedly killed man with truck turns himself in: Edmonton police
Police issued a warrant for the arrest for Justin Handbury in connection to a May 22 hit and run that left a man dead
A man charged with second-degree murder in connection to a hit and run that left an 18-year-old man dead has turned himself in, according to Edmonton police.
Police said in a news release Thursday that Justin Handbury, 31, turned himself into the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A warrant for Handbury’s arrest had been issued Tuesday. Police said he was wanted in connection with an incident in which he allegedly struck and killed an 18-year-old pedestrian on Monday using a Ford F150 truck in the city’s west end.
A May 24 autopsy found the victim’s cause of death was of blunt craniocervical spine trauma.
Police said the incident is being treated as a homicide, adding the accused and victim were known to one another.
Police said the truck, which officers believe was stolen, has been recovered near Wetaskiwin.
Handbury is charged with second-degree murder, attempt to commit murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and breach of recognizance.