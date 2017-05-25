Man who allegedly killed man with truck turns himself in: Edmonton police

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection to a hit and run that left an 18-year-old man dead has turned himself in, according to Edmonton police.

Police said in a news release Thursday that Justin Handbury, 31, turned himself into the Strathcona County RCMP detachment at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A warrant for Handbury’s arrest had been issued Tuesday. Police said he was wanted in connection with an incident in which he allegedly struck and killed an 18-year-old pedestrian on Monday using a Ford F150 truck in the city’s west end.

A May 24 autopsy found the victim’s cause of death was of blunt craniocervical spine trauma.

Police said the incident is being treated as a homicide, adding the accused and victim were known to one another.

Police said the truck, which officers believe was stolen, has been recovered near Wetaskiwin.