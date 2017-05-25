Man wanted in connection with Edmonton murder arrested in a field in Rimbey

The man wanted in connection with the murder of Frederick John Dunn in his Edmonton home was arrested in a field in Rimbey Wednesday night, Edmonton police confirmed in a release.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Walter James Jenkins, 34, on Tuesday after Dunn, 67, was found dead of an "incised wound of the neck" last weekend.

“We would like to thank the citizens of Rimbey who were instrumental in passing on timely information regarding the whereabouts of Walter Jenkins,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with the EPS Homicide Section said in the release.

Investigators believe Dunn was murdered sometime between Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. They're still looking for anyone who saw or spoke to him, specifically at the Westmount Mall food court, in the days leading up to his death.



Jenkins is charged with second-degree murder and breaching a probation order.



“Considering Mr. Dunn did not know the accused, we are very grateful to now have Jenkins in custody,” says Clark.