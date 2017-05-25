More power outages expected in Edmonton after wind storm

We’re not in the clear yet after the ferocious wind storm that tore through Edmonton Wednesday, toppling trees and patio furniture and delaying flights.

Epcor spokesperson Tim le Riche said he expects more power outages Thursday as tree branches hang on precariously.

“Trees that were damaged yesterday but didn’t fall will probably fall today and likely fall into power lines, so we’re expecting more to come in today as we continue to mop up,” he said.

About 22,000 people experienced power outages in Edmonton at various times starting around noon Wednesday.

The last neighbourhood to be sorted, Chappelle in southwest Edmonton, was not fixed until just before 8 a.m. Thursday after an underground line faulted the previous day.

Chappelle residents went without power for “well over 12 hours,” le Riche said.

“That was a long outage and we certainly appreciate the patience and the support of the people in that region,” he said.

While all primary circuits were fixed Thursday morning, Epcor was still working on some secondary wires at 9:30 a.m. – so not everyone is in the clear.

Le Riche said Edmonton has not seen something like Wednesday’s spring wind storm since 2009.