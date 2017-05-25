'That exposure was really eye opening': Documentary examines the effect of pornography on teenagers

It may be intended for adults over 18, but these days, pornography is frequently viewed by those under 13.

In fact, it’s the norm among young people — a study done at the University of Alberta found that by age 13, 90 per cent of boys had viewed pornography online while 75 per cent of girls did.

It’s the subject of a Canadian documentary, Over 18, which examines modern pornography and its effects on young people. It;s screening in Edmonton for the first time at South Pointe Community Centre on May 29 at 7 p.m.

Take the example of 15-year-old Keaton McLaughlin from Ontario. The teenager was with friends at a hockey tournament when a peer showed him his first glimpse of pornography. He was about 12 or 13 years old.

“That exposure was really eye opening and kind of scary to me … it’s really easy to access through your phone,” he told Metro.

The documentary examines the impact of porn on relationships, body image, consent, safe sex and more in an age where youth can access porn with a swipe of their smartphone, often for free.

“One theme that emerged from this is that the pornography of today is not the same as the pornography of yesterday,” said Michelle Brock, one of the co-directors. “It’s online, it’s unlimited, you can watch it on your phone and kids are discovering it very young.”

Researcher Sonya Thompson is leading a discussion after the film screening. She surveyed 450 Grade 8 children in 2003 as part of her master’s thesis at the University of Alberta. In addition to finding that 90 per cent of boys had viewed porn before they turned 13, 35 per cent of surveyed boys said they had watched porn online “too many times to count”. About half reported that their parents had discussed online porn with them.

“If I think of a 13-year-old boy who has seen porn too many times to count but has never been in an actual relationship ... what is his expectation going into a romantic relationship? Thompson said. “And for girls who have not spent much time with it, what’s their expectation on their self?”

Brock argues that the porn of today is different than viewing a static image of a nude model in a magazine. For one, violent or “extreme” porn is more common, and the sheer accessibility of it has led teenagers to develop porn addictions.

“Some can’t go a full day without pulling out their phone and looking at porn,” she said.

It’s the case for at least some of McLaughlin’s friends.

“It’s been introduced to mainly all of my friends and I know they’ve struggled with this deeply,” he said.

He said pornography has affected how he views girls, and today he makes a concerted effort to view girls for who they are rather than what they offer.

Thompson said she’s not inherently against porn, but parents need to play a greater role in knowing what their kids are up to. She’d also like to see porn education incorporated into Alberta’s school curriculum.