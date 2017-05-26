The city of Edmonton would like to remind you not to drive into a flooded underpass

The City of Edmonton has launched a new pilot project--with a video--reminding drivers that driving into a flooded underpass during storms is not a good idea.

Signs have also been installed on Whitemud Drive near the 106 and 111 Street underpasses, warning drivers about the two locations notorious for flooding during periods of extreme rainfall.

Eight static signs tell drivers about the general danger, four digital signs will display the current underpass condition and four gauges with measurement marks will indicate water level during a flood.

Signs will also be placed on Yellowhead Trail this spring, near the St. Albert Trail and 50 Street underpasses.

According to city information, it takes only minutes for water levels in underpasses to rise half a metre, causing problems for most vehicles.

