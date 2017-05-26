Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child porn offences
Marc Daigle, 26, taught at a Catholic junior high school.
Edmonton junior high school teacher Marc Daigle has been charged with child pornography offences, after an investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation team.
According to a news release, the ICE team arrested Daigle, 26, Wednesday with the help of Edmonton police. He teaches at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School and is also a private music teacher.
Daigle is charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography. Police searched his home using a warrant and seized a number of "computer and electronic devices."
The investigation started in December 2016 after the RCMP got a tip about a "social media user" uploading child porn, the release said.
Daigle has been released from custody on a number of conditions, including not holding employment where children under the age of 16 are present. He appears in court June 7.
