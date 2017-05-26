Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child porn offences

Edmonton junior high school teacher Marc Daigle has been charged with child pornography offences, after an investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation team.

According to a news release, the ICE team arrested Daigle, 26, Wednesday with the help of Edmonton police. He teaches at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School and is also a private music teacher.

Daigle is charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography. Police searched his home using a warrant and seized a number of "computer and electronic devices."



The investigation started in December 2016 after the RCMP got a tip about a "social media user" uploading child porn, the release said.