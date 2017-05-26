Edmonton man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on online dating site

EDMONTON — An Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assaulting a woman he met on an online dating site.

Police say the man and woman met in July 2016 through an online dating website.

They say the two had several conversations and then they met for coffee dates.

It's alleged the man drove the woman to an Edmonton park after one of their coffee dates on Oct. 13, 2016 and that's where the alleged sex assault took place.

The woman went to police on Oct. 25, 2016, and on Monday police charged 43-year-old Tarek Diab with sexual assault causing bodily harm.