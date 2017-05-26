City to remove three possibly poisoned trees from the River Valley
Crews will remove the mature elm trees next week
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton crews will remove three mature elm trees from the river valley next week, because of suspicions they may have been poisoned.
In an email Friday city spokesperson Althea Livingston said officials believed the trees, located between 90 and 91 Avenue on Valleyview Drive, had been "contaminated," but wouldn't elaborate on how or why.
According to the city, urban foresters discovered a large number of dead trees and shrubs last fall. The three trees being removed were too far gone to be saved.
"We’re committed to working with citizens to ensure the health of our city’s wildlife, biodiversity, urban forest, and parkland," Livingston said. "We encourage anyone with information about the damaged trees to call 311."
More details are expected to be provided next week.
Most Popular
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
New photos of evidence: Blood spatter expert testifies in William Sandeson trial
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth