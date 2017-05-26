City to remove three possibly poisoned trees from the River Valley

Edmonton crews will remove three mature elm trees from the river valley next week, because of suspicions they may have been poisoned.

In an email Friday city spokesperson Althea Livingston said officials believed the trees, located between 90 and 91 Avenue on Valleyview Drive, had been "contaminated," but wouldn't elaborate on how or why.

According to the city, urban foresters discovered a large number of dead trees and shrubs last fall. The three trees being removed were too far gone to be saved.



"We’re committed to working with citizens to ensure the health of our city’s wildlife, biodiversity, urban forest, and parkland," Livingston said. "We encourage anyone with information about the damaged trees to call 311."



More details are expected to be provided next week.

