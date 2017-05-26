Edmonton police withdraw charges against man in hit-and-run that killed teen

EDMONTON — Police have withdrawn a charge of second-degree murder against a man who was wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Edmonton earlier this week.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Justin Handbury, and when the 31-year-old turned himself in, the charge and others were laid.

Police say today they've withdrawn all charges against Handbury, but say he will remain in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man died in hospital after he was hit by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in a west-end neighbourhood.

Police said the pedestrian and the driver were known to one another, adding they did not believe it was a random act.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and the medical examiner determined the cause of death was blunt craniocervical spine trauma, and the manner of death was homicide.