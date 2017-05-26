Edmonton police withdraw murder charges against man wanted in hit-and-run death
Police say new information led to investigators withdrawing the charges
Edmonton police have withdrawn all charges, including second-degree murder, against a 31-year-old man who was allegedly connected to the death of another 18-year-old man.
Police said new information has led investigators to withdraw the charges, at this time, against Justin Handbury. He was alleged to have struck and killed another man with a Ford F150 truck earlier this week, following an altercation at a west-end residence.
Police said Handbury will remain in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.
No further information is being released as this time, according to police, as Homicide Detectives continue to investigate.
Detectives are encouraging anyone who might have information about this investigation to contact the police at 780-423-4567.
