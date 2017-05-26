'No regard for wildlife:' Councillors push to protect Whitemud Creek from motorboats

Advocates want the city to protect rare fish habitat in Whitemud Creek, as motorboat drivers continue wreak havoc in the narrow waterway.

“They have no regard for the environment and no regard for the wildlife on that creek,” said Wayne Oakes, a retired RCMP officer, during the debate at the community and public services committee on Friday.

But the city’s hands are tied, because waterways fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government.

However, city staff told councillors at the committee meeting they will work with police and provincial fish and wildlife officers to monitor reckless behaviour. Signs will also be installed to discourage boat drivers from entering the creek.

But that approach doesn’t go far enough, according to Charlie Richmond with the Sierra Club.

He asked councillors to lobby the federal government to restrict access altogether.

“This current approach is not going to work on people who are going to violate anyway,” he said. “Squabbling over who has jurisdiction is ridiculous. It’s time to proceed with the full meal deal.”

Related Rare Edmonton fish habitat saved in push to move proposed boat dock

Zooming vessels in the creek also present safety problems, said Oakes.

“They have a lack of regard for other potential vessel users. They’re speeding past these hair pin curves,” he said, noting boat users could face charges of careless operation, or criminal negligence causing injury or death if a severe collision occurs.

“There’s going to be a very tragic collision that could result in significant harm to human life or loss of human life.”

Apparently convinced, councillors on the committee voted to recommend tasking administration with beginning to work on developing a federal application to restrict boats from entering the creek.