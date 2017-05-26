Man wanted for murder in death of Edmonton senior found in rural field

EDMONTON — A man wanted in the slaying of an Edmonton senior has been arrested after being found in a field near Rimby, Alta.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Walter James Jenkins, 34, after Frederick John Dunn, 67, was found dead in his home last weekend.

Police believe Dunn could have been dead for several days before he was discovered in the north Edmonton house where he lived alone.

He died as the result of a wound to the neck.

With the help of RCMP, Jenkins was tracked down and apprehended in the field on Wednesday, and has been charged with second-degree murder, and two counts of breaching a probation order.

Police have said Dunn did not know the accused.

Investigators said they are looking to speak to anyone who might have seen or spoken to Dunn in the food court at the Westmount shopping mall in the days leading up to his death.